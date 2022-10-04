ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reports: DeSantis' migrant flights recruiter identified

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLXob_0iKkFwLu00

MIAMI -- The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.

The New York Times reported late Sunday that a Venezuelan migrant who was working with Huerta to recruit migrants confirmed her identity, and a migrant in San Antonio whom Huerta had unsuccessfully sought to sign up identified a photo of her.

CNN reported that a friend of Huerta confirmed her identity in a photo provided by a migrant. Pictures have been circulating of the woman - until now known simply as "Perla" - after she allegedly recruited many of the 48 Venezuelan migrants outside a city-operated shelter in downtown San Antonio and moved them at a La Quinta Inn, before they were flown to the upscale Massachusetts island at the expense of Florida taxpayers.

The San Antonio Express-News, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday that the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, which includes San Antonio, considers Huerta, 43, a "person of interest" in its criminal investigation into the incident.

Sheriff's office spokesman Johnny Garcia said in a statement Monday the office had not confirmed or identified any persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. Asked about Huerta, Garcia had told the Express-News, "We are not publicly identifying anybody."

The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers and emails for potential matches for Perla H. Huerta or possible relatives, and got no answer or the lines were disconnected.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has said he's looking into whether the migrants were lied to or if the two flights last month broke any laws. Some migrants have said they were enticed with McDonald's gift cards and promises of jobs and housing that never materialized.

U.S. Army spokesperson Madison Bonzo confirmed to the AP that a Perla H. Huerta left the military in August and served as a combat medic and worked in counterintelligence. She held the rank of master sergeant when she left the service and had deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Djibouti.

DeSantis said he used contractors for the operation, but he has refused to release details or the contracts.

Comments / 15

Deborah Martin
2d ago

Who was in charge of flying hundreds of ILLEGALS on the tax payer dollar to Westchester, NY, and Florida and other states?? Ask that VEGETABLE IN CHIEF!

Reply(3)
19
Kevin Settle
2d ago

Who recruited all of illega immigrants on those Night flights perpetrby the dodo bird administration thiere were many more illegal immigrants on those flights. Seems to me that's hypocritical to blame one party when the democratsknew there were many people being flown to different States. Another mid term push by the federal government to place blame. But never accept Any responsibility for their actions

Reply
11
Daniela Casados
2d ago

"lured"??? they make it sound like she did a bad thing. If what she did was bad then we need to go after everyone putting them on busses & planes at Biden's command then, right?

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field

Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans. Trump shared his opinions about his former ally to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he spoke to in an on-the-record capacity three times as part of the research for her new book: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Haberman shared details of those conversations in an article for the Atlantic published Sunday, in which the former president claimed credit for DeSantis winning the GOP gubernatorial nomination back in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiter#U S Army#The New York Times#Venezuelan#Cnn#La Quinta Inn#Sheriff#The Express News
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Iraq
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy