Florida State

NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP Superintendent under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Center praised for bringing visitors back to nature

An Adirondack wilderness center has been recognized by New York State for its work to bounce back with new programs and offerings after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wild Center's "Get Outside - Push Forward & Thrive Project" was commended for reopening the center campus at a difficult time.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

10/4/22: More Clouds for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS plan to restart school accountability system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The U.S. Department of Education approved New York State’s plan to restart the school accountability system. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to put together a system of accountability. “Ultimately that’s part of the work we are doing right now is around restarting that after that system be temporarily […]
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to fire at Amazon facility in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a fire at the Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday night. Police said the fire came from a compactor in the building. Light smoke could be seen coming from the building. An investigation is ongoing.
SCHODACK, NY
