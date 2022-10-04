Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO