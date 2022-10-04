Read full article on original website
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
AG: Mobile Life to repay illegally billed patients
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced a settlement with Mobile Life Support Services, Inc. (Mobile Life), an Orange County ambulance company that illegally billed patients for emergency medical services.
Biden to tout $20B IBM investment in Hudson Valley
IBM said Thursday that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years.
Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey
Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old into Lake Michigan now charged with murder
Charges have been upgraded for a woman accused of fatally pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan.
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
NYSP Superintendent under investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, […]
NY State of Health releases 2023 health and dental insurance options
The New York State of Health (NY State of Health), announced on Wednesday the health and dental insurance plans offered through the Marketplace for the upcoming 2023 open enrollment period.
35 years since earliest measurable snow fell in the Capital Region
It's been 35 years since the earliest measurable snow in recorded history fell in the Capital Region. Several inches of snow unexpectedly blanketed the region on October 4, 1987.
Center praised for bringing visitors back to nature
An Adirondack wilderness center has been recognized by New York State for its work to bounce back with new programs and offerings after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wild Center's "Get Outside - Push Forward & Thrive Project" was commended for reopening the center campus at a difficult time.
10/4/22: More Clouds for Wednesday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off surplus several vehicles, a boat, and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
NYS plan to restart school accountability system
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The U.S. Department of Education approved New York State’s plan to restart the school accountability system. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to put together a system of accountability. “Ultimately that’s part of the work we are doing right now is around restarting that after that system be temporarily […]
Crews respond to fire at Amazon facility in Schodack
SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a fire at the Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday night. Police said the fire came from a compactor in the building. Light smoke could be seen coming from the building. An investigation is ongoing.
Greenfield woman accused of menacing with knife and axe
A Greenfield woman was arrested on Tuesday. Michelle Wilson, 33, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
New Moreau farm brewery focuses on sustainability
Dancing Grain Farm Brewery, a field-to-glass farm and brewery in Saratoga County, opened in August but has its official grand opening at the end of October. Owner Rachel McDermott said sustainability is a big part of their brewing operation.
