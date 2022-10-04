ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Dad shot dead at Upstate NY hotel while visiting son’s college; 2 arrested

A 53-year-old father has been shot dead at an Upstate New York hotel while visiting his son’s college. The New York Post reports Paul Kutz, a CPA from Long Island, was killed when stray bullets struck him during a fight between two homeless men inside the lobby a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie. The dad of three was shot in the chest and torso around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final day of “Family Weekend” at nearby Marist College.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return

A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
