Dad shot dead at Upstate NY hotel while visiting son’s college; 2 arrested
A 53-year-old father has been shot dead at an Upstate New York hotel while visiting his son’s college. The New York Post reports Paul Kutz, a CPA from Long Island, was killed when stray bullets struck him during a fight between two homeless men inside the lobby a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie. The dad of three was shot in the chest and torso around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final day of “Family Weekend” at nearby Marist College.
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return
A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
