South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
WRIC TV
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.
Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
wpde.com
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
South Carolina State Fair gears up for 12-day run in Columbia
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include corrected dates. COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair set for Oct. 12-23 in Columbia will feature live entertainment, 60 rides and at least 90 food stands, featuring everything from fried cookie dough to foot-long corn dogs and salads, according to a […]
wach.com
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
wbrc.com
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
WRIC TV
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
WMBF
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season. The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
WLTX.com
Is Nikki Haley running for president in 2024?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an appearance on Monday's edition of NBC's "Today," Nikki Haley responded to questions about whether she would be running in the 2024 election. Haley, the former Ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, was on "Today" to promote her new book. However, before she could get to that, the hosts inquired about Haley's 2024 running prospects.
WIS-TV
2023 SC African American Calendar revealed
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rural communities to get high-speed internet. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS News 10 at...
WRIC TV
Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
