Two people injured after crash involving school bus, SUV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a crash involving a school bus and an SUV on Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Bailey Avenue. Debris could be seen scattered across the road. Buffalo Police Department officials said one person had to be...
Boat crashes into rocks near water intake
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat crash that happened on Tuesday night, sometime before 9 p.m. The county sheriff's marine unit said the boat crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure. An Erie Towing boat helped evacuate...
Buffalo homicide suspect was arrested and released the day before fatal shooting
The 7 News I-Team has learned that the Buffalo man wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide was arrested and released the day before the alleged homicide.
wnynewsnow.com
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
Buffalo Police probe fatal morning shooting
Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. Police say it happened after 8:30am this morning near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.
Tractor-trailer driver injured in crash on I-90 in Blasdell
New York State police say a tractor-trailer driver was injured in a crash on the I-90 in Blasdell around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
BPD: Woman dies after being shot Wednesday morning shooting; person of interest sought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman has died following a shooting on the morning of October 5. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue. Police said the woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead...
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in May 2019
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting on Grimes Street in May 2019.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Lewiston Police arrest Niagara Falls man in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Lewiston police say they've arrested and charged a Niagara Falls man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Boat crashes near roundhouse structure
Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued 4 people from a boat that crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.
Woman found dead after Chautauqua County home catches fire
The cause and origin of the fire is undetermined, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lakewood residents fear for their safety after woman says she was almost abducted
Police say a woman was walking near Lake Carasaljo Monday night when she was grabbed.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Man gets 16-to-life for fatal shooting with illegal weapon
His sentence of 16 years to life in prison was handed down on Wednesday afternoon.
4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere. Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings...
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
Buffalo man sentenced for burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
