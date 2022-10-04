ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Two people injured after crash involving school bus, SUV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a crash involving a school bus and an SUV on Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Bailey Avenue. Debris could be seen scattered across the road. Buffalo Police Department officials said one person had to be...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Boat crashes into rocks near water intake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat crash that happened on Tuesday night, sometime before 9 p.m. The county sheriff's marine unit said the boat crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure. An Erie Towing boat helped evacuate...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
GERRY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Buffalo Police
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy