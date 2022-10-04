GOP Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign announced a $1 million ad buy on Monday after going months without releasing any televised spots. The ad campaign includes one 30-second ad and one 60-second one that will air on digital and TV platforms, touting the candidate’s military leadership commanding Alpha Company, 229th Military Intelligence Battalion. The ad includes interviews of Mastriano, his wife and and a fellow veteran who served under him, Lance Fraze.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO