Transcripts: What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers said after 24-9 win vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Monday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries from the game,...
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
49ers Notebook: A better Jimmy; Deebo scratches his head at Jalen Ramsey; 49ers love Bobby Wagner’s big hit
There's a lot to unpack from Monday night's 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, which was filled with big plays and one particularly bizarre moment that came from a fan that jumped on the field. The 49ers got a big performance from their defense, who produced seven sacks and...
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner might've had the most unique tackle of his Hall-of-Fame career on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
NBC Sports
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson 'dinged up' shoulder on Sunday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, QB Russell Wilson "dinged up" his shoulder during his Week 4 game and will be limited in practice ahead of TNF in Week 5. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Concerns for Wilson's injury probably shouldn't be too high if he is still expected...
49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
49ers used NFC Championship Game defeat as motivation in 24-9 win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Niners have now won seven consecutive regular-season games against the Rams. However, that one playoff loss from last season provided a little extra motivation, helping the Bay Area team to a 24-9 win over their division rivals.
49ers mailbag: Why has George Kittle been forgotten? When will Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett play? And other questions answered
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track with a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. We opened up the mailbag to see what 49ers fans were thinking. But before we get into the mailbag, here are a handful of things I came away with after watching the 49ers win over the Rams:
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan not concerned with George Kittle’s lack of production
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made his 2022 season debut during Week 3's contest against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro player has been limited to six receptions for 52 yards on only nine targets through two games. Kittle didn't end last season on a strong note, either. He...
49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?
49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49ers-Rams: Talanoa Hufanga’s latest big play sends 49ers defense to elite performance
The 49ers defense had been having a strong season before they faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but thanks in part to the latest game-changing play from an emerging star in second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga, they were able to put together a performance to remember in a 24-9 win.
