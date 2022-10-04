ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday

The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
NBC Sports

Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend

Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson 'dinged up' shoulder on Sunday

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, QB Russell Wilson "dinged up" his shoulder during his Week 4 game and will be limited in practice ahead of TNF in Week 5. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Concerns for Wilson's injury probably shouldn't be too high if he is still expected...
49erswebzone

49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?

49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

