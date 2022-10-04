Burien Creative District Meet and Greet event will be Thursday, Oct. 20

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Creative District committee.

A Burien Creative District ‘Meet and Greet’ will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. at The Point in Burien.

This evening will bring together the Creative District Community to connect with local artists in the area and businesses that support our arts economy to celebrate the creation of Burien’s Creative District.

“Come meet the members of the Creative District while supporting a local business!”

As we first reported in September, Burien joined twelve other cities to earn this sought-after Creative District designation from the state, recognizing the city as a hub for innovation, arts and culture, and creativity.

The Burien Creative District works in collaboration and strategic partnership with arts organizations, businesses, and community stakeholders to research, create and establish a state-designated Creative District within the City of Burien.

Creative districts are defined as well-recognized, labeled areas of a city, with defined borders, in which a high concentration of cultural facilities and programs serve as the main anchor of attraction. They are a tool that supports economic development to strengthen local economies, create an enhanced sense of place, and deepen local cultural capacity.

This event is sponsored by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

http://www.buriencreativedistrict.com.