Read full article on original website
Related
‘We know what kind of team they are’: How Joe Burrow is preparing for showdown with Ravens
Get used to seeing this game in primetime. With quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the prime of their careers, this AFC North rivalry has entertainment written all over it. That’s why NBC picked it to be their Week 5 “Sunday Night Football” contest. The Cincinnati...
‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, running back Joe Mixon called a meeting. The meeting involved the Bengals’ offensive line and himself. They looked at every run so far this season in hopes to dissect what exactly is going on as to why the run game hasn’t been as effective they hope.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Watch: Ted Karras Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati beat Miami 27-15 on Thursday Night Football
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Manti Te’o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. More from Variety. Tefi Pessoa, TikTok Creator and Multi-Hyphenate, Signs...
Yardbarker
Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly
With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol after a scary head injury, the Dolphins will turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater against the Jets this week. Bridgewater is a familiar face for Gang Green. Not only did the veteran spend some time within the organization in 2018, before he was traded...
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Yardbarker
Raiders Worked Out Five Players Including WR Albert Wilson
Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The Dolphins signed Wilson...
Comments / 0