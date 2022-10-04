ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday

The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field

Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 4 win over Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks get back in the win column in what ended up being an offensive explosion from both teams. Not only did the two teams combine to score 93 points but it was a close game. If you read the opponent preview for the game against Detroit you’ll know...
Rashaad Penny (shoulder) misses Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Penny, who had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with media after last week's eruption (17 carries, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns), was only seen working off to the side at Wednesday's practice. The Seahawks might just be managing Penny's reps ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, but his Thursday status should provide more clarity. Rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas would likely split backfield duties on Sunday if Penny was unavailable.
