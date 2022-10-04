ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 23

citrus farmer
2d ago

Lie, lie , lie is how they do it in california!! It’s one party rule so everything they do is political !! We are a third world country in a lot of California!! 😩

Reply
16
DRAGON TIGER
2d ago

Newsom does more for criminals and illegals than for the people that pays his salary; and in return, he imposed strict mandates, lockdowns, and high taxes.

Reply
13
Jerry Parralicious
2d ago

The Democratic Party claims that the increase gas tax is to help homeless and fix our highways. Everyone in California knows that this is a lie.

Reply(2)
13
Related
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California about to break all-time high gasoline price

OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Ben Hueso
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#Oil Refinery#Western States#Pipelines#State
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Josue Torres

Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again

According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy