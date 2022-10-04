Read full article on original website
citrus farmer
2d ago
Lie, lie , lie is how they do it in california!! It’s one party rule so everything they do is political !! We are a third world country in a lot of California!! 😩
DRAGON TIGER
2d ago
Newsom does more for criminals and illegals than for the people that pays his salary; and in return, he imposed strict mandates, lockdowns, and high taxes.
Jerry Parralicious
2d ago
The Democratic Party claims that the increase gas tax is to help homeless and fix our highways. Everyone in California knows that this is a lie.
13
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
californiaglobe.com
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
A game of political finger-pointing could be why CA residents pay for most expensive gas
California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
KTVU FOX 2
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most
California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
SFGate
California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
foxla.com
Skyrocketing gas prices: When will Californians see relief?
A 33-day streak of increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.491. The average price rose $1.248 over the past 33...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
Governor Newsom, West Coast leaders sign climate agreement in SF
The goal is to build a low-carbon economy of the future in major West Coast cities.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Calls for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies After Abandoning Gas Tax Pause
“Crude oil prices are dropping, but oil and gas companies are still raising prices on California consumers,” California Gov. Newsom said, announcing a new “windfall profits tax” on oil companies. “These price hikes cannot be attributed solely to refinery maintenance issues, hurricane disruptions, or even state taxes,” Newsom said.
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
KTVU FOX 2
Voters show opposition to California propositions, support for Gov. Newsom
New polls show that propositions that would legalize online sports betting and sports gambling on tribal lands are unpopular with voters. A prop to tax the wealthy to pay for measures to mitigate climate change has more support from voters as does Gov. Gavin Newsom in his re-election campaign against Brian Dahle.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again
According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
