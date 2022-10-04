North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

Read full article on original website
CNBC
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
South Korea apologises after missile fired in response to North Korea test crashes
Live-fire drill with the US was supposed to be a show of strength, but ended in embarrassment and caused alarm among nearby residents
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket
South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch
President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier. “The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan For First Time In Five Years (Updated)
North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday morning Tokyo time. NHK World via Twitter/KCNAResidents were urged to seek shelter after North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific Ocean.
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
Japan warned people to 'seek shelter immediately' after North Korea fired a missile toward the east following a spate of launch tests
Japan's Disaster and Crisis Management Information said in a later tweet that the missile had since passed over the Pacific Ocean.
ASIA・
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from...
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
China, Russia 'Enabling North Korea' and Kim's Missile Tests: U.S. Envoy
North Korea's strongman leader, Kim Jong Un, has conducted nearly 40 missile tests this year.
World
Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead
North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
S.Korea's Yoon, Japan's Kishida condemn N.Korea's missile tests
SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed during a phone call on Thursday that a clear message should be sent to North Korea that its provocation would face consequences, South Korea's presidential office said.
KESQ
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests
The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
AOL Corp
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
U.S. and South Korea fire missiles into sea after Pyongyang launch over Japan
The U.S. and South Korean held joint live-fire military drills in response to Pyongyang's longest-range ballistic missile test that caused alarm in Japan as it flew over the country on Tuesday. Driving the news: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tweeted that the exercises were designed to "showcase combined deterrent & dynamic...
North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills
North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula. It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24. The isolated nation fired two more…
