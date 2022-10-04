ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Lula on 48%, Ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, Poll Shows Ahead of Vote

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in Sunday's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lula Da Silva#Latin America#Election Fraud
