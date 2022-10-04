ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOCO Council VP Evan Glass on diversity, road safety and housing affordability

By Katie Misuraca, Tasmin Mahfuz
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass joins the program to talk about his priorities for the year ahead, including economic development, pedestrian/cyclist safety and on the broader need for more affordable housing.

In August’s primary election, Councilmember Glass not only came in first place with 88,258 votes, but also made history by receiving more votes than any council candidate has ever received in the Democratic primary. Glass also made history in 2018 as the first openly LGBTQ+ individual to serve on the Council.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

DC News Now

DC News Now

