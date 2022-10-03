Jacquelin Danielle Ferrell York, 36, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Danielle was born to Wesley Ferrell and Teresa Williams on January 6,1986 in Ocala, Fla. She moved to Statesville with her family as a child and attended West Iredell High School. Danielle spent most of her time doing what she loved — spending time with her two children and her granddaughter. She was a fun, free-spirited woman who loved her family and her six fur babies. Anyone who knew Danielle had a friend in her. She was a wonderful mother and nana; if she loved you, you could count on her. She was saved and accepted God into her life on May 4, 2019.

