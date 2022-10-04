ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
EAST AURORA, NY
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

The Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy...
NFL
Daily Mail

'You're going to have head injuries... that's the game we play': Bengals QB Joe Burrow says concussions are part and parcel of being an NFL player - after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion against his team

NFL players know what they've signed up for and they know the risks of playing the game, especially in skill positions. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow essentially agreed with that statement in his weekly podcast appearance. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow said players are informed of the hazards...
CINCINNATI, OH
