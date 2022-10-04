ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Wayne Schroeder retires after 35 years with Zwald Transport; Celebrate Sat. Oct. 8th at the Tillamook Creamery “Red Barn” from 1 to 4 pm

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations

Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR THE CANDIDATES – Nov. 2022: Manzanita Mayor & City Council

It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races have multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.
MANZANITA, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OBITUARY: Sherry Lee Vachio – January 12, 1945 – September 30, 2022

Sherry Lee Vachio, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, just after sunset on September 30, 2022, following three years with small cell lung cancer. She was born on January 12, 1945, to Adele (Altschul) and Henry Gluck, in Decatur, Illinois, where she spent her growing years. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1962. Until college, most people knew her as “Bunny”.
NEHALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
Tillamook County, OR
Cars
County
Tillamook County, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: November 8, 2022, General Election

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 – Important Dates and Information about voting:. Last day for New Oregon voters to register to vote for the November 8th General Election is Tuesday, October 18th. Oregon is Vote-By-Mail. You do not need to request an Absentee Ballot UNLESS you...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
brewpublic.com

Pelican Brewing to Host the Grand Opening of Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay

Earlier this summer, Pelican Brewing opened its fourth location, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay, along the Oregon Coast on the south end of Lincoln City. Now in a little over one week, the new location will host its Grand Opening and the tapping of its first in-house brewed beer, Doryman’s Dark Ale, that’ll take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucking Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nestucca High School#The National Guard
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
kptv.com

Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Columbia County Spotlight

Warren RV park plans collapse

The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
WARREN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais

GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
GERVAIS, OR
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
GRAND RONDE, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving. FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy