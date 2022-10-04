Wayne Schroeder retires after 35 years with Zwald Transport; Celebrate Sat. Oct. 8th at the Tillamook Creamery “Red Barn” from 1 to 4 pm

It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races have multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.

