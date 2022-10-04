Read full article on original website
Gas prices skyrocket, AAA weighs-in
Bakersfield, CA — Gas prices across the state continue to rise, even right here in Kern County. Doug Shupe, the spokesperson for AAA, shared what is behind those rising prices.
Prices increase at the pump for California residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
1 dead in crash in south Bakersfield; expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in south Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a tree around 6 .a.m. on Union Avenue just south of Mckee Road. Preliminary investigation indicated a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said.
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks
Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
3-car crash on Rosedale Highway causes traffic delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving three vehicles on Rosedale Highway caused morning traffic delays in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Landco Drive. Three vehicles were involved and are blocking the first and second […]
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
CHP: 2 dead on Hwy 46 after semi-trailers crash head-on, vehicle found with them trapped
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) A CHP investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man was driving a 2002 Freightliner eastbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2010 Freightliner westbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed.
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Pet of the Week: 10/6
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
BPD awarded $563,000 for increased traffic safety
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has been awarded $563,000 in grants for traffic enforcement, according to a news release from the department. Due to the awarded grants, police will increase focused patrols throughout Bakersfield to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths related to...
2 dead in Highway 46 crash
Update: Two people have been confirmed dead, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Update: Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been cleared and are now open as of 8:02 a.m. At least one person has died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a […]
Convenience store scam: woman using gift cards to steal thousands of dollars
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local convenience store owner is now sounding the alarm for others to be on the lookout—as a woman has been caught on camera carrying out a scam involving gift cards. “My money is lost. There’s no insurance coverage. There’s nothing. She’s going from...
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
