Clara Evelyn McAllister
Clara Evelyn Ball McAllister, 97, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Evelyn was born November 5, 1924, in Alexander County to the late Clyde Ball and Edna Chapman Ball. Evelyn was a textile worker. She was a member...
Gwen Yarger-Kane
Gwen Yarger-Kane, PhD, 86, of Mooresville, N.C., beloved wife of Eugene T. Kane, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 4, 2022. Gwen was born on March 1, 1936, and was raised in Pontiac, Mich. She was one of only two full professors at Syracuse University, and she taught there for 25 years in the School of Education. Gwen had a passion for animals, reading, traveling, decorating, gardening, and collecting art from all over the world. She was always beautifying something.
Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour
Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour, 80, of Statesville, N.C., passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Gene was born in Iredell County, N.C., on January 11, 1942, the son of the late Newman and Malinda Gantt Isenhour. He attended Statesville High School, Mitchell Community College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served his community through his church, Freemasonry, and the Shrine. Gene was self-employed as the owner and president of Clemmons Hardwoods. On August 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, Wanda Davidson Isenhour, who survives.
Tensley Raymond Rucker Jr.
Mr. Tensley Raymond Rucker Jr., 79, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 22, 1943, and was the son of the late Tensley R. Rucker Sr. and Odessa Virginia Mayhew Rucker. He entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Tensley...
Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II
Mr. Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II, 20, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 16, 2002, and was the son of Howard LaShon Coleman I and Crystal Shea Moore. He departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Howard graduated from Statesville High...
Angelia Marie Bryden
Our beloved wife and mom, Angelia “Angie” Marie Plyler Bryden, left our Earthly home for her Heavenly eternity on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born in Mooresville, N.C., on September 9,1950, to Chester and Helen Plyler. Angie lived a righteous life, dedicating herself to worshipping our wonderful...
Jeffrey Scott Phifer
Jeffrey “Scotty” Scott Phifer, 61, of Statesville, N.C., went to eternal rest on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Scotty was born February 10, 1960, to Joe Watson Phifer Jr. and Allean Mayhew McKee. Scotty is preceded in death by his father and mother, grandchildren, Cayden and Riley Blankenship; and...
Jacquelin Danielle Ferrell York
Jacquelin Danielle Ferrell York, 36, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Danielle was born to Wesley Ferrell and Teresa Williams on January 6,1986 in Ocala, Fla. She moved to Statesville with her family as a child and attended West Iredell High School. Danielle spent most of her time doing what she loved — spending time with her two children and her granddaughter. She was a fun, free-spirited woman who loved her family and her six fur babies. Anyone who knew Danielle had a friend in her. She was a wonderful mother and nana; if she loved you, you could count on her. She was saved and accepted God into her life on May 4, 2019.
Alice Marlene Rempe
Alice Marlene Rempe, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1939, in Pella, Iowa, to Simon and Elizabeth Boot TerLouw. Alice was a very accomplished singer and piano player who also loved to travel. Alice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Christopher Alan Jones
Christopher Alan Jones, 44, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1978 in Charleston, S.C., to Diane Lewis Jones and the late Larry E. Jones. Chris was employed with Lowes Home Improvement in Mooresville. He enjoyed being with his family, friends,...
Michael Anthony Troncellito
Michael Anthony Troncellito, Sr, 72, of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1950, in Hoboken, N.J., to the late James and Evelyn Nebia Troncellito. Mr. Troncellito was retired from Verizon Wireless and later worked with Helzberg Diamonds. He met his wife and love of his life in the music department at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He was a devoted husband and excellent role model for his children. He will be remembered for his love of music, especially Jazz.
Jessika Nikole Rae Perry
Jessika Nikole Rae Perry, 29, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Jessika was born July 16, 1993, in Rhode Island to the late Laurence Russell Golding and Valerie Perry of Stony Point. Jessika was of the Baptist Faith. Those left to cherish her memory...
Joseph Lewis Griggs Jr.
Joseph “Joe” Lewis Griggs Jr., 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. Joe was born on December 1, 1931, in Eden, N.C., to the late Rev. Joseph Louis Griggs Sr. and Norva Howard Griggs. He enjoyed exercise and lifting weights. Joe loved to travel and had been on many trips outside the country.
Dorothy Mae Clark Mintz
Mrs. Dorothy Mae Clark Mintz, 79, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on October 14, 1942, to the late James Arthur Clark Sr. and Ida Mae Connor Clark. She entered into eternal life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Dorothy was a graduate of...
Mary Frances Holland
Mary Frances Holland, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She is now celebrating with her Lord and Savior. Mary Frances Crawford Holland was born November 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Crawford. She attended Cool Spring School, and then went on to further her education at Draughon Business School for one year. She worked at the Clerk of Court and ASCS office. It was at the ASCS office that she met the love of her life, Jimmie W. Holland. Mary Frances served alongside her husband as he answered the call into ministry and served as a pastor’s wife, serving Christ together for 29 years.
Lois Benge Edwards Floyd
Lois Benge Edwards Floyd, 94, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Lois was born June 16, 1928, in Thomasville, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Earl and Bertha Moore Benge. She attended Iredell County schools and retired from Hunt Manufacturing. She was a member of Ostwalt Baptist Church since the late 1950s, where she worked with the Primary Sunday School class and rocked babies in the nursey for over 30 years.
John Boyce Rogers Jr.
The ultimate Appalachian State fan, John Boyce Rogers Jr., 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Boone, N.C. He suffered a sudden heart attack while attending an App State football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 24. John was born September 17, 1946, in Iredell...
Viewpoint: Moratorium needed to pause large-scale developments in southern Iredell County
Iredell County experienced explosive growth between 2010 and 2020, gaining over 27,000 residents. This trend is projected to accelerate over the next few decades with Iredell County expected to grow from its current population of about 185,000 to 195,000 by 2025 and 275,000 by 2050. This growth is most pronounced...
SPD: Suspects in Vernon Lane shooting face new charges
Two suspects face additional charges in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane last month following an investigation by the Statesville Police Department. Cpl. Christy Cleary obtained warrants charging Jaheim Tavares Vandiver, 21, of Kilcullen Drive, Charlotte with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, and possession of firearm by felon.
Photo Gallery: SPD hosts annual ‘Night Out’ in Downtown Statesville
The Statesville Police Department hosted its annual “Night Out” in Downtown Statesville on Tuesday evening. The free event stresses the importance of good relations between the police department and residents. It also helps bring awareness to crime prevention and serves as a meet and greet between officers and citizens.
