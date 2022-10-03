ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors, their children and pets (through a partnership with Noah’s Animal House), is partnering with various local organizations and events to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), an initiative throughout October to raise awareness and connect advocates working to end violence against women and their children.
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
The LINQ Promenade Announces Fall Happenings

(Photo Courtesy of Virgil’s Real Barbecue) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces fall happenings, including sports-viewing promotions, seasonal dining offerings, fall retail must-haves and more. NATIONAL PULLED PORK DAY. Virgil’s Real Barbecue. The LINQ Promenade...
Exclusive Members-Only Golf Club, Chip Shots, to Debut in Southwest Las Vegas Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE MEMBERS-ONLY GOLF CLUB, CHIP SHOTS, TO DEBUT IN SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS SPRING 2023. Chip Shots, a membership-only indoor golf club and networking venue, is set to open its flagship location in Southwest Las Vegas in late Spring 2023. Located in the Grand Flamingo Center, Chip Shots is designed for members to engage, connect, entertain, work and play with like-minded professionals.
AREA15 Announces Halloween Weekend Festivities

Halloween Décor inside AREA15. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15) AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces its roster of Halloween weekend festivities and offerings. Celebrating Nevada Day – Tricks and Treats. Date: Friday, Oct. 28. Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Location:...
Tickets Now on Sale for ParticleInk’s “Lightmare” All Hallows Eve Party on Oct.31

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR “LIGHTMARE,” AN ALL HALLOWS EVE PARTY AT. Mixed-Reality Immersive Experience to Host Halloween Celebration. “Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” the otherworldly experience bringing visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension, summons every magickal creature and light alchemist to its All Hallows Eve celebration, “Lightmare,” under the waning crescent moon on Monday, Oct. 31.
