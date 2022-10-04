Read full article on original website
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens.
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected
Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.
‘Pablo Escobar of Heroin’ Released in US Prisoner Exchange
A notorious Afghan drug lord known as the “Pablo Escobar of heroin” was given a hero’s welcome by Taliban leaders after being released from US custody in a prisoner swap. Bashir Noorzai has spent the last 17 years in a US prison after being convicted for owning...
Freed American prisoner’s daughter knocks Rubio for criticism of swap
A daughter of one of the seven Americans released through a prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela is calling out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for his criticism of the reported swap. Rubio, in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, told co-anchor Dana Bash that...
POLITICO
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile without warning over the country. The move marked an escalation of Pyongyang’s weapons testing program that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. CNN’s Blake Essig reports.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
‘You’re marked for assassination’: Woman charged for threatening voicemails to Trump Mar-a-Lago judge
A Texas woman was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the life of a judge connected to the seizure of classified government documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. Tiffani Gish, who lives near Houston, allegedly left voicemails on 1 September for US District Judge Aileen Cannon telling her she...
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
'You've done absolutely nothing for me or my family': See this woman's message to Rubio
Alexandra Forseth, a relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela, called Sen. Marco Rubio’s criticism of the exchange “unpatriotic and unhelpful.” Sen. Rubio told CNN the exchange was a “win for Maduro” and put “all Americans in the world in danger.”
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
NBC News
Comments / 0