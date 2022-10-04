Read full article on original website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
Authorities say the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Avenue at the time of the crash and fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a serious crash on Brown Street in western Rochester on Wednesday night. Parts of that street near West Main Street were closed following the accident. Rochester police said they got the call for a pedestrian hit. Ambulance crews and firefighters on scene tried to save the victim’s life. He died at the hospital.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Rochester police got the call just after midnight. Officers first responded to Champlain Street, just a few blocks south, which is where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.
UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot. According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical […]
GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue that injured a 41-year-old man. Rochester police responded just after 2 a.m. and found the injured man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. An RPD investigation...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating what appears to be a potentially fatal crash. Part of Brown Street near West Main is closed Wednesday night. There are actually two cars there. Our photographer saw an ambulance rush from the scene. We’re standing by for any updates on injuries. We’ll...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Searching For Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on Lake Ave
A man in his 50s is clinging to life after police say he was hit by at least two northbound vehicles while crossing Lake Avenue, on foot. It happened around 8 last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say traffic had a green light, and the first vehicle that hit...
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
The conference will cover both the killing of officer Mazurkiewicz as well as the additional charges against Vickers.
UPDATE: Police make arrest after grenade found at Geneva Public Safety Building
GENEVA, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who they say mailed a hand grenade to the Geneva Police Department Public Safety Building. The building went into lockdown on Tuesday after it received two suspicious packages, one of which had a grenade inside. 57-year-old Melvin Francis Lackey is charged with placing the false bomb threat, a felony.
Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
RPD: Marijuana turf war linked to killing of Rochester police officer Mazurkiewicz
"There is no doubt in my mind that the homicide rate would be higher than it is now if we didn't stop this," Umbrino said.
