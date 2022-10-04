Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan
Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
Ivy Creek Foundation to host talk on Virginia’s declining oak population
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Charlottesville based organization is working to draw attention to the decline of Oak trees in the state, but you don’t have to be from Charlottesville to attend. Charlottesville is home to the historic River View Farm, home to Oak trees and a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
What the end of rent relief means for Virginia tenants
Five-day eviction notices. Judgments for back rent that will take years to settle. Frantic searches for a new home in a historically tight rental market. These are what Virginia renters are facing as federal aid for tenants at risk of eviction dries up and the state’s rent relief program winds down.
cardinalnews.org
Former mine sites in Southwest Virginia to be labs for energy technology testbed
A first-of-its-kind “energy technology testbed” that will turn some of the 100,000 acres of former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation will be developed, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “The Energy DELTA Lab delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of what he calls a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed in Southwest Virginia that will “provide land as laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation.”. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be in Wise...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
wallstreetwindow.com
Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson
This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
WDBJ7.com
McGuire & Priddy meet in Roanoke City Council special election
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year, we have a crowded field in the race for Roanoke City Council, but two of the candidates are running head-to-head in a special election. Republican Peg McGuire and Democrat Luke Priddy hope to serve the two years that remain on the unexpired term of Robert Jeffrey, Jr., who was removed from council after being convicted of obtaining money under false pretenses.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Virginia government should help taxpayers
Bad enough that living expenses for everything from groceries to gasoline are up due to the recession, but residents of Lee, Wise and Scott counties are getting hit in the pocketbook because of Virginia’s use tax on vehicles. Virginia is among about half of the states with an annual...
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is holding its second annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit. The summit recognized the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program. The program equips people with skills to become technicians for the Submarine Industrial Base to help strengthen national security.
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin announces opening of Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville Wednesday to share positive economic news. Governor Youngkin announced the opening of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement and its partnership with the U.S. Navy. The $28 million, 100,000-square-foot facility will train 800...
Comments / 0