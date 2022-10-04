This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO