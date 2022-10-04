ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

One of the chief architects of the GOP's stance for denying the 2020 election said he 'never egged on any' claims of mass voter fraud

By Lloyd Lee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhRbt_0iKk9fli00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSTCZ_0iKk9fli00
Rep. Mike Johnson presented Republicans with a way to deny the 2020 election result without having to lean into more extreme claims of voter fraud.

Susan Walsh/AP

  • Rep. Mike Johnson told The New York Times he never supported false claims of mass voter fraud.
  • But in past interviews, he touted "credible allegations of fraud" and "rigged" voting machines.
  • Johnson gave the GOP a defense for rejecting the 2020 election that doesn't rely on extreme allegations.

A Louisiana congressman who's responsible for one of Republicans' go-to defenses for denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election said he never supported claims of mass voter fraud, according to The New York Times .

In an interview with the newspaper, Rep. Mike Johnson claimed that he never backed some of the more extreme allegations of voter fraud that were frequently touted by former President Donald Trump, including claims of illegal votes or a rigged election.

"I never egged on any of that," Johnson told the newspaper. "I never was in that other camp, anytime, ever."

"I was like a lone wolf crying in the wilderness: 'Guys, you don't have to worry about any of that,'" he said in the interview. "'They violated the Constitution!'"

But Johnson previously stated on a conservative talk radio show that there were "credible allegations of fraud and regularity." The Times also reported that Johnson said he believed there was "a lot of merit" to claims that voting machines have been "rigged."

The lawmaker became a key figure after he presented Republicans with a more lawyerly defense for casting doubt on the 2020 election vote without having to lean into Trump's more extreme claims or outright accepting the election result, The Times reported.

Reminding his Republican colleagues about his background as a constitutional lawyer, Johnson pointed to what he called a "third option" — object to how some states made changes to election procedures that aimed to make voting easier during the pandemic, such as modifications to early-voting or mail-in ballot rules, without getting approval from the state legislature.

About three-quarters of the 139 House Republicans who voted to deny the Electoral College count relied on Johnson's rationale in formal statements explaining their decision, The Times reported.

A spokesman for Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 99

Lanie
2d ago

just another traitor in the gop. since the repugnants want so badly to drag the country back to the 1800s, let's start by dealing with traitors in the manner we did then.

Reply(11)
84
John Smith
2d ago

So if he didn't think there was voter fraud, then he is admitting to just trying to defraud the people by denying the. the right to chose their President.

Reply
43
Kimberly Bradshaw
2d ago

The headline should read Mike Johnson a Republican congressman from Louisiana, admitting to trying to undermine the election.

Reply
78
Related
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election State#Legislature#Republicans#Gop#The New York Times
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

650K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy