Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s for most of us. As we head into Thursday expect more sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will start North, turn West in the afternoon. The temperatures and humidity increase through Friday until a cool front drops the humidity as we head into the weekend. Rain chances meanwhile will be slim to none through next week.
WJHG-TV
The pirates are returning to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for an adventure on the high seas. The 2022 Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Festival makes its return to Aaron Bessant Park. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the legacy of pirates who once sailed the Gulf of Mexico. “I...
WJHG-TV
Gulf County wildfire
INDIAN PASS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Forest Service worked alongside the Gulf County Fire Department to contain a wildfire near Indian Pass on Wednesday. We are told by the Forest Service the fire started around 2 P.M. and was 125 acres, and is 100% contained. They tell us they...
WJHG-TV
Panama City street will be getting a makeover
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Safe Streets for All in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A federal program is aimed at making Bay County’s roadways safer. The federal infrastructure bill passed last year has a new program coming to the area: Safe Streets For All. Some of the intersections they are planning to study are Titus at 231, Harrison...
WJHG-TV
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
WJHG-TV
Callaway revitalization coming to life
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway’s economic growth since Hurricane Michael is something worth noting. “Now as far as economic development growth, we’re booming with new restaurants, businesses, shops, grocery stores,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “It’s a great time to be over here on the East side.”
WJHG-TV
Wear it Wednesday Tailgating Styes with Out of the Box Gifts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With football season in full swing, it is only right to feature some great fall tailgating styles with Out of the Box Gifts and More. Caroline Bell, owner of Out of the Box Gifts and More, stopped by the studio today to share some styling tips to keep in mind before heading off to the big game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Decorating for the Spooky Season with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spooky season is upon us and what better way to welcome the season than with lots and lots of decorations. Sarah Kirkland Marler stopped by the studio today to show off her designs and give viewers some helpful home decor ideas. Marler brought along some finished products and one empty pumpkin to show how these beautiful pieces come together.
WJHG-TV
American Charlie Grill and Tavern GOTW - Navarre at Mosley
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins will get a head start on the rest of the area teams here in week 7. Coach Whiddon and his guys will be hosting Navarre tomorrow night, as part of the shared rotation with the other Bay County teams at Tommy Oliver.
WJHG-TV
Mosley set to host Navarre Thursday in our American Charlie Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins will get a head start on the rest of the area teams here in week 7. Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his guys will be hosting Navarre Thursday night, as part of the shared rotation with the other Bay County teams at Tommy Oliver.
WJHG-TV
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols. You can read the full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with two feisty kittens ready for adoption. These rascals and many other animals are available at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter just waiting for you to walk in. Turner explained just how easy the adoption process is and encouraged viewers to consider adding a new furry addition to their home this season.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Bay District Schools ends bonfire tradition after explosion
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After an explosion last night during a Mosley High School homecoming bonfire, Bay District Schools has decided to end the over 50-year tradition. In a statement sent out on Thursday afternoon, the district stressed how grateful they were no students or authorities were hurt during...
WJHG-TV
Tiger Sharks celebrate win over Blountstown, moves on to game with Vernon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Port St. Joe football team is already working towards it’s week 7 game which will come on the home field Friday against Vernon. That while the folks around Port St. Joe are celebrating a rather big win this past Friday night over rival Blountstown. Coach Tanner Jones and his guys putting the clamps on the Tigers big time, holding a good Blountstown offense to just a total of 162 yards. And it kept the Tigers offense off the board, the only Blountstown score came on a fumble return for a touchdown. That game ending 24-6 and it puts St. Joe up there with undefeated Sneads in terms of seeding for both the SSAC and the state playoffs down the road. Coach Tanner Jones Monday quick to credit the guys on that Sharks D who really put in the effort in the win Friday. “Defensively we played really really well. You know are 3 D-lineman for most of the night, Saylor Tull, Jay Stuckey and Gavin Lee played unbelievable. They made a lot of plays in the backfield, wrecked havoc all night with their offensive line. And our linebackers cleaned it up, our outside linebackers were able to force the counter back inside. And bring it back to those big guys.”
WJHG-TV
Correcting the staff shortages in the correctional field
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the nation, there have been staff shortages- from pilots to healthcare employees. It’s no different at jails and prisons. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of correctional officers is projected to decline 10 percent from 2021 to 2031. But the bureau also predicts about 33,300 openings, on average, for correctional officers, are expected each year during that time.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cody Clark is an 8th grade student at University Academy. “He came to us last year at the beginning of the year and he’s turned into one of our top students that we have on campus,” Principal Wes Smith of University Academy, said.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Commissioners approve property tax exemption for new company
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved a 10-year property tax exemption for Mocama Marine LLC at Tuesday’s meeting. “We give them a tax break on their property tax,” Dozier said. “The way we recover that money we’re giving them a break on is by the new jobs and the salaries they’re paying. They’re going to pay more than the average pay in Bay County, 115% more than the average pay in Bay County, so it helps us increase the pay scale in Bay County. It helps the worker out.”
Comments / 0