ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teens in foster care record, release song with music professionals in Nashville

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QUS9_0iKk8nrj00

The most authentic stories typically come from the people who lived the experience. Sometimes a storyteller just needs a little guidance on how to share it. That's the idea behind a partnership that's giving voice to some young people on a particular life journey.

What Serena Vasudeva wants to see is more people talking about the foster care system who actually lived in it.

"So, I went into foster care when I was 16," she said. "People kinda view people who have been through foster care as less or lesser, which is awful."

Giving voice to young people in foster care is exactly the idea behind a partnership between Youth Villages, the Nashville Film Festival, and Moraine Music Group. It's called Living Reel.

"It's so empowering to take your story, control the narrative," said singer Karalyne Winegarner.

Winegarner and Nikkie Christie of the band Flight Attendant are among the music professionals who just wrote a song with some young women in foster care through Youth Villages.

"I was a little nervous about how we were going to have 20 people write a song in one afternoon," Winegarner said. "It was actually the most seamless process. This song came together in under an hour."

"They're such talented lyricists, great melodic ideas," added Christie. "They came up with a really good melody."

The new song is called "Page By Page."

Vasudeva, who did the Living Reel program in a past year, is proud of what the teens created this time.

"I think it's great," she said of the song. "I love it. This year was a killer song."

Vasudeva is today a student at Middle Tennessee State University studying journalism. She's hoping to be a continuing inspiration to young people in foster care and showed her support by attending the red carpet premiere of the Page By Page video at the Nashville Film Festival.

"Songwriting is storytelling," said Christie.

"I'm more proud of this than any song I've written just because I know it's directly helped so many of these young women," added Winegarner.

"I think it means a lot when people hear that song and they're like, 'oh, this is what it's like to be in foster care from people who were in foster care,'" said Vasudeva.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesborovoice.com

Music Spotlight: Chapel Hart

Before the rest of the world discovered Chapel Hart this summer on America’s Got Talent (AGT), I was a fan. They had come across my newsfeed, and I sent an email inquiring about a possible interview in 2021. When I never heard back, other artists got pushed to the forefront.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Johnathon Schaech

WHAT IS ONE THING MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU?. I’ve jumped out of an airplane over 30 times. (With a parachute) My marriage of nine years to Julie Solomon, and our two children, Lily Jo and Camden. WHAT ORGANIZATIONS ARE YOU AFFILIATED WITH AND WHY ARE THEY...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Foster Parents#Moraine Music Group#Living Reel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wilsonpost.com

Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish

Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
NASHVILLE, TN
Radio Ink

New Voices On The Zone Nashville

There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods

OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy