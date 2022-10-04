ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HGDR_0iKk83Xg00

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.

The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to a record pace. Two intercontinental ballistic missiles tested earlier this year were launched at high angles and short of their full range and so didn't fly over other nations' territories.

Tuesday’s test, the North's fifth round of missile launches in 10 days, comes as North Korea uses a diplomatic standstill with the U.S. to build up a full-fledged nuclear weapons program that viably threatens regional U.S. allies and the American homeland.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese authorities alerted residents in northeastern regions to evacuate to shelters, in the first “J-alert” alert since 2017, when North Korea fired an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile twice over Japan in a span of weeks during its previous torrid run of weapons tests.

Trains were suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions until the government issued a subsequent notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.

The United States condemned the launch as “dangerous and reckless” and said national security adviser Jake Sullivan had consulted with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on their appropriate and robust responses.

“The United States will continue its efforts to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its prohibited ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs, including with allies and U.N. partners,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that “the firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it.” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said no damage was immediately reported from the missile that flew 22 minutes.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the missile being fired from the inland north in North Korea. It warned the North's repeated missile launches would only deepen its international isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to bolster their deterrence capacities.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also said the North’s “reckless nuclear provocations” would meet the stern response of the South and the broader international community.

Both South Korea and Japan convened emergency national security council meeting to discuss the launch.

According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missile travelled about 4,500-4,600 kilometers (2,800-2,860 miles) at a maximum altitude of 970-1,000 kilometers (600-620 miles) before landing in the waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile's estimated flight distance is believed to be “the longest” among the past North Korea-launched missiles.

The flight distance shows the missile's range is enough to hit Guam, home to U.S. military bases that sent advanced warplanes to the Korean Peninsula in shows of force in past tensions with North Korea. In 2017, North Korea threatened to make “an enveloping fire” near Guam with Hwasong-12 missiles amid rising animosities with the then-Trump administration.

North Korea last test-fired a Hwasong-12 missile in January. At the time, the North's state media said the launch was meant to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon that was being deployed in its military. But it said the missile was launched on a lofted angle to prevent it from flying over other countries.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies, said the North likely tested the Hwasong-12 again on Tuesday.

The recent spate of weapons tests are an apparent response to bilateral military drills between South Korea and the United States and other training among the allies including Japan last week.

The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.

North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Some experts say Kim eventually would try to use his enlarged arsenal to pressure Washington to accept his country as a nuclear state, a recognition that he thinks is necessary to win the lifting of international sanctions and other concessions.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

___

More AP Asia-Pacific coverage is available at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Yasukazu Hamada
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#American#Japanese#North Korean
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy