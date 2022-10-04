After Week 4 of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 season, the team is in the exact same spot it was last year. Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback, and the team is 2-2. The 2021 season worked out pretty well from that point. The Niners lost their next two games but ultimately went 8-3 down the stretch and made the NFC Championship Game. This season, the franchise is looking to go one step further than last year and make the Big Game. However, star tight end George Kittle’s 2022 season may prevent that. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy G need all the offensive weapons they can get, and, so far, the 49ers’ George Kittle hasn’t played like the All-Pro he is. Here is why Kittle is the 49ers’ biggest disappointment through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

