Tampa, FL

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022

We have done it, folks. We have made it through the 162-game regular season and are now rewarded with playoff baseball. To open the playoff slate, the Tampa Bay Rays will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a best-of-three series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
49ers’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

After Week 4 of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 season, the team is in the exact same spot it was last year. Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback, and the team is 2-2. The 2021 season worked out pretty well from that point. The Niners lost their next two games but ultimately went 8-3 down the stretch and made the NFC Championship Game. This season, the franchise is looking to go one step further than last year and make the Big Game. However, star tight end George Kittle’s 2022 season may prevent that. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy G need all the offensive weapons they can get, and, so far, the 49ers’ George Kittle hasn’t played like the All-Pro he is. Here is why Kittle is the 49ers’ biggest disappointment through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game

After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Lions’ Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 5 road matchup against the New England Patriots with several notable injury concerns. Among them, T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown each were sidelined from practice on Wednesday due to their respective injuries. Hockenson has been dealing with a hip ailment, while St. Brown continues to nurse the […] The post Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Lions’ Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons star Kyle Pitts’ injury update should worry fantasy football owners

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been among the most disappointing fantasy football players in the NFL this season, and his struggles could be set to continue following his latest injury. Pitts, who was held out of practice on Wednesday, was once again a DNP at Thursday’s session, marking his second consecutive day on the sideline, per Michael Rothstein. With a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming, Pitts’ availability is in serious doubt, and that does not bode well for fantasy football owners who were hoping for a bounce-back week from the tight end.
