Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO