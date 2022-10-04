ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wmay.com

Report: Lopez Released From Prison

Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jill Reedy of Macon Piatt ROE on Byers & Co

October 6, 2022 – Jill Reedy of Macon-Piatt ROE #39 joined Byers & Co to talk about a special presentation by Michael DeLeon. Listen to the podcast now!. Michael DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc, an organization that teaches the realities of substance abuse and gang involvement and the inevitable consequences of making negative life choices. Watch the video or check out the podcast HERE.
MACON, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Decatur teen shot in the hand

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder

After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
CARLINVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

VIDEO: Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon coming to Decatur October 13th

October 6, 2022 – Thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Macon Piatt Regional Office of Education, community agencies including Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Family YMCA, the Salvation Army, and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, are partnering for a series called “Keeping Our Kids Safe.” This is a series that focuses on students’ physical and mental health, security, and safety.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
foxillinois.com

Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjbc.com

Heyworth man already in prison facing new charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Heyworth man already in prison for multiple felony convictions is facing new charges for an alleged robbery months ago in McLean County. Bloomington Police report in late July, officers responded to a robbery at the Eastland Suites in Bloomington. After a months-long investigation, McLean County prosecutors...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Sanitary District of Decatur Partners with DPS to Educate Students on Preventing Pollution

October 4, 2022 – The Sanitary District of Decatur (SDD) and Decatur Public Schools (DPS) announced a new partnership aimed at educating students about the importance of keeping local watersheds, including the Sangamon River, clean by keeping pollutants out of the storm and sanitary sewer system. The partnership is the latest effort by SDD to increase public awareness of the Sanitary District and its role to help create a healthier Decatur and Macon County.
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

Trick or Treat hours announced

The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County

A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: RCC Information Technology on Byers & Co

October 6, 2022 – Faith Brenner of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about available classes in Information Technology at RCC and careers in IT. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

HSHS to Host a Blessing of the Animals October 6

October 5, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host a Blessing of the Animals on Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The service will take place at the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL.
DECATUR, IL

