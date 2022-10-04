Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Report: Lopez Released From Prison
Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Jill Reedy of Macon Piatt ROE on Byers & Co
October 6, 2022 – Jill Reedy of Macon-Piatt ROE #39 joined Byers & Co to talk about a special presentation by Michael DeLeon. Listen to the podcast now!. Michael DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc, an organization that teaches the realities of substance abuse and gang involvement and the inevitable consequences of making negative life choices. Watch the video or check out the podcast HERE.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He […]
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
thebengilpost.com
Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder
After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
nowdecatur.com
VIDEO: Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon coming to Decatur October 13th
October 6, 2022 – Thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Macon Piatt Regional Office of Education, community agencies including Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Family YMCA, the Salvation Army, and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, are partnering for a series called “Keeping Our Kids Safe.” This is a series that focuses on students’ physical and mental health, security, and safety.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
wjbc.com
Heyworth man already in prison facing new charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A Heyworth man already in prison for multiple felony convictions is facing new charges for an alleged robbery months ago in McLean County. Bloomington Police report in late July, officers responded to a robbery at the Eastland Suites in Bloomington. After a months-long investigation, McLean County prosecutors...
foxillinois.com
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
nowdecatur.com
Sanitary District of Decatur Partners with DPS to Educate Students on Preventing Pollution
October 4, 2022 – The Sanitary District of Decatur (SDD) and Decatur Public Schools (DPS) announced a new partnership aimed at educating students about the importance of keeping local watersheds, including the Sangamon River, clean by keeping pollutants out of the storm and sanitary sewer system. The partnership is the latest effort by SDD to increase public awareness of the Sanitary District and its role to help create a healthier Decatur and Macon County.
WTAX
Trick or Treat hours announced
The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC Information Technology on Byers & Co
October 6, 2022 – Faith Brenner of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about available classes in Information Technology at RCC and careers in IT. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
HSHS to Host a Blessing of the Animals October 6
October 5, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host a Blessing of the Animals on Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The service will take place at the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL.
