kuathletics.com
⛳ Rothman Leads KU on Final Day at the Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-over par 73 to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 11-team tournament field that featured seven teams ranked in...
kuathletics.com
👟 Kansas Relays Returns to Lawrence with 100th Anniversary
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since 2019, the Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15, 2023. The return of the Kansas Relays will be the 100th anniversary of the start of the relays. The University of Kansas...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Jayhawks to Battle Cyclones on Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) are back on the road again this week for one match. Kansas will battle the Iowa State Cyclones (9-7, 1-2 Big 12) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks in Top 6 After Opening Two Rounds in Arkansas
FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team concluded play for the second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club, shooting a team score of 310 (+22) on the day and sit tied for sixth at +20. Junior Gunnar Broin sits alone in 2nd at -8, one shot back of the leader.
kuathletics.com
🥎 Softball to Play at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in February
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls has announced that her team will be participating in the 2023 Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, held on February 15-18, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. While in Mexico, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Cal State Fullerton, Liberty, Ole Miss Sacramento...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Takes on Baylor in Waco Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team continues its three-game stretch of conference games on the road with Baylor on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field at 7 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are trying to earn their first conference win of the season. Kansas (7-5-1, 0-2-1...
kuathletics.com
🏈 College GameDay Festivities to Begin Thursday; Continue Through Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – It will be a weekend to remember on The Hill starting Thursday as ESPN’s College GameDay will roll into town for the first time ever to set up the matchup between No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 17 TCU in front of a third-straight sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Raise Funds for the American Cancer Society
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The annual Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff, usually conducted in Kansas City, Missouri, took a new look this year as it moved Lawrence, Kansas, and was labeled the Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff. The event, which has been held in KC its first 14 years of...
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Paced by Broin, Jayhawks in Second at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team came out firing in the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, shooting a team score of 2-under through 18 holes to complete day one. The Jayhawks stand alone in second with two rounds left to play on Tuesday and Wednesday.
kuathletics.com
ESPN College Gameday
ESPN's College Gameday is coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time! Be there live from the Hill as College Gameday broadcasts live from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. CT prior to #19 Kansas' matchup with #17 TCU.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 6
The game was chosen to be the host site of College GameDay after each team enters the second week of October ranked and unbeaten. Kansas is 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play after defeating Iowa State, 14-11, on Oct. 1 in Lawrence, while TCU improved to 4-0 with a 55-24 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma last Saturday in Fort Worth.
kuathletics.com
🏈 SOLD OUT: No. 19 Kansas’ Matchup vs. No. 17 TCU Sold Out
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third consecutive week, the Kansas Jayhawks will play in front of a sold-out crowd, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s matchup against No. 17 TCU. The sellout comes after ESPN College GameDay announced they would be coming to David...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Former Men’s Basketball Captain Ron Franz Dies
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball captain Ron Franz died Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Kansas Athletics confirmed with Franz’ family. He was 76 years old. Franz played for three seasons at Kansas from 1965-66 to 1966-67 under head coach Ted Owens. A 6-foot-7 forward...
