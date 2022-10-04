ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Dad shot dead at Upstate NY hotel while visiting son’s college; 2 arrested

A 53-year-old father has been shot dead at an Upstate New York hotel while visiting his son’s college. The New York Post reports Paul Kutz, a CPA from Long Island, was killed when stray bullets struck him during a fight between two homeless men inside the lobby a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie. The dad of three was shot in the chest and torso around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final day of “Family Weekend” at nearby Marist College.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
#Marist College#Upstate Ny#Shooting#Murder#The New York Post#Nbc News
