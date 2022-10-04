ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVMPD: Suspect arrested in case where deceased man was found in trunk of vehicle

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a suspect involving the case where a deceased man was found in the trunk of a white BMW back in August.

BREAKING STORY: Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue

On August 19, Las Vegas police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was located in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. There were reports of a foul smell coming from the BMW.

Police opened the trunk of the vehicle and found a deceased man inside . A county spokesperson confirmed to KTNV that the man was Amir Haggi . Haggi's cause of death was determined to be homicide by gunshot wounds to the head.

MAN IDENTIFIED: Coroner: Man found dead in trunk died from gunshot wounds to head

Police provided an update that they have arrested 37-year-old Tony Danh as the suspect for this case on September 29.

Danh was taken into custody in San Diego County by the Criminal Apprehension Team according to police. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 0

 

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News

