Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes
After allegedly swiping liquor and damaging property at two seasonal homes in Hebron, Joseph D. Morehouse Jr., 20, of Whitehall was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
WNYT
Walker stolen from woman at East Greenbush Walmart
Police are looking for a suspect who stole from an East Greenbush Walmart Wednesday afternoon. They say she stole a rolling walker from someone who was shopping. Police say she left the scene on a CDTA bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
WNYT
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
Rotterdam police investigate bank robbery
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Pioneer Savings Bank that occurred on Tuesday.
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man
A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
Mayfield animal neglect suspect rejects bond, forfeits animals
The suspect accused in an animal neglect case has rejected her bond and now forfeits all the animals she owned to the Fulton County Animal Shelter.
Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department.
Comments / 6