ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Walker stolen from woman at East Greenbush Walmart

Police are looking for a suspect who stole from an East Greenbush Walmart Wednesday afternoon. They say she stole a rolling walker from someone who was shopping. Police say she left the scene on a CDTA bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WNYT

Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case

Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Albany Med
WRGB

Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
AMSTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man

A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
DUANESBURG, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy