Lutz, FL

Officers join family and friends to remember deputy killed in hit-and-run

By Erik Waxler
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNjsS_0iKk5Sff00

Hundreds of law enforcement officers joined family and friends at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz to honor and remember Deputy Michael Hartwick.

“Michael was one of the good guys. Someone who fought the evil among us and saved others from harm's way, and for that, we are eternally grateful," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during the service.

Hartwick, a Pinellas deputy for 19 years, was killed on September 22 when a construction worker driving a front loader hit him and drove off.

Investigators said that the worker, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested after several hours. Hartwick leaves behind his two sons.

“He taught us to be kind to others, always help those in need, and look for the positive in every situation," Sheriff Gualtieri continued. "Every memory we made with him will be cherished, and he will be remembered as someone who we are proud to call dad.”

Hartwick was on traffic duty the day he was killed. Deputies said he spent years working traffic.

The service included a 21-gun salute, a flyover, and the last call.

Deputy Hartwick was also a Navy veteran. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

