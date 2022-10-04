Police end search for missing 1-year-old boy, abducted by mother

UPDATE: Both Raven Harris and her son Legend Parham were located on the 900 block of North Luzerne Avenue.

Harris is in police custody and the 1-year-old is unharmed and being transported to Child Protective services.

Baltimore Police are looking for missing 1-year-old Legend Parham.

On October 2, 2022, around 5:09 p.m., Raven Harris, 28, abducted her 1-year-old son from the 500 block of Laurens Street.

Parham was in the custody of his foster family when Harris took him and fled the location in an unknown vehicle.

Baltimore Police Department

The two haven't been seen since.

Anyone with any information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.