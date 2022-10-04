ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds sets new North America record

 2 days ago

A pumpkin that was grown in New York set a new record for heaviest pumpkin in North America.

The pumpkin from Lancaster in Erie County weighs 2,554 pounds.

It won a $5,500 prize at the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Great Pumpkin Farm near Buffalo.

The pumpkin farmer says he will use the prize money to replenish the soil for next year's competition.

The New York pumpkin still falls 148 pounds shy of the world record set in Italy in 2021.

