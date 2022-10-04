ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local Wildfire Mitigation Forum brings experts from across the country

By Devan Karp
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
On Monday morning, firefighters, experts, and professionals from around the country gathered in Colorado Springs for a forum on creating wildfire-resilient communities.

Experts on the panel say that the 5 biggest wildfires in Colorado have happened over the last 12 years. That number does not include the Waldo Canyon fire.

Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Mike Morgan spoke at the panel today.

"It's about getting the groups together from local governments, from state governments, to talk about what are the things we can do collaboratively what are the things that are easy to accomplish to make sure we're all pulling in the same direction," said Morgan.

"We're going to continue to have fires in Colorado, and we should be looking at ways to make our communities as I said more resilient and resistant to fires on the landscape which is something we have to learn to live with in Colorado," he continued.

The neighborhood of University Park has been recognized by the Colorado Springs Fire Department as a firewise community since 2015.

"Basically it means you need to be aware and take some precautions," said chair of the wildfire committee with the HOA at University Park.

If you'd like to learn more wildfire mitigation tips, you can visit the Fire Department's website.
