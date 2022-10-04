Van Buren girls, Danbury's Stephens earn state golf tournament berths

FINDLAY — Van Buren’s girls golf team earned their trip to the Division II state tournament by winning a district title on Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament on Oct. 12 at Ohio State University’s Gray Course in Columbus.

Danbury senior Kamil Stephens tied for fifth with an 85 and took one of last two individual state spots.

Van Buren shot a 362, besting runner-up Colonel Crawford by 26 shots. Hopewell-Loudon (390) and Tiffin Calvert (397) grabbed the last two spots.

Leading the way for Van Buren was Joslyn Hunt, who was runner-up with an 82. Also scoring for the Black Knights: Maggie Wehrle (14th, 88), Claire Recker (t-20th, 92), and Addyson Adams (t-34th, 100).

Rounding out the top 10 in the team standings were Milan Edison (401), Danbury (402), Archbold (403), Coldwater (406), Minster (413). and Wynford (418). Finishing 12th-14th respectively, were Wauseon (423), Napoleon (432), and Otsego (437).