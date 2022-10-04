ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the Big Ten West?

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner and Sports Reporter Grant Hall predict the division’s 2022 winner. Werner picks Iowa, while Hall opts for Minnesota. The wild, wild west is usually a cliche used to describe the setting of an old cowboy movie starring Clint Eastwood or Sam Elliot. In 2022,...
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball senior Connor McCaffery prepped for sixth season on the court

In the midst of last year’s grueling Iowa men’s basketball schedule, Connor McCaffery was convinced he wouldn’t return for a sixth year. “I was pretty sure at one point [last season] that I was not going to come back,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said at Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. “Last year wasn’t a comfortable year for me. I was hurt a good amount of the time, I couldn’t ever practice, there were days when I couldn’t bend over. My back was so bad, I had to have someone else tie my shoes for me.”
Daily Iowan

Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin’s head coaching change, updates status of two players

While Illinois football’s defense ranks third in the nation in both total and run defense, Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. A major part of the Fighting Illini’s success against the run can be attributed to their defensive philosophies. This season, Illinois has been prone to stacking the box against run formations.
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Addie VanderWeide displays disciplined demeanor

Sophomore outside hitter Addie VanderWeide is known for her calm and disciplined demeanor on the court. With nine newcomers added to Iowa’s 2022 squad by first-year head coach Jim Barnes, learning how to connect and communicate with one another on the court has posed challenges — but VanderWeide is someone her teammates can easily trust.
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer

An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million

A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Painted crosswalks hide pedestrians on campus

As University of Iowa students, you don’t have to be on campus long before hearing the classic joke about being run over by a Cambus and receiving free tuition in return. But with new art additions to campus crosswalks on T. Anne Cleary Walkway, this humorous introduction to campus culture might become a reality for some students.
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge

A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa Writers’ Workshop member Dean Young leaves legacy of enigmatic poetry, inspiration

Dean Young’s work was humorous, heartbreaking, and deeply influential in the field of contemporary poetry, and it continues to inspire people even after his death. Young was an award-winning poet, mentor, and close friend to many who he inspired with his decades of written work. A former Iowa Writers’ Workshop faculty member, his connection to the University of Iowa and surrounding literary community is unmeasurable. On Aug. 23, Young died at the age of 67 due to complications from COVID-19.
