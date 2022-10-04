Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the Big Ten West?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner and Sports Reporter Grant Hall predict the division’s 2022 winner. Werner picks Iowa, while Hall opts for Minnesota. The wild, wild west is usually a cliche used to describe the setting of an old cowboy movie starring Clint Eastwood or Sam Elliot. In 2022,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball senior Connor McCaffery prepped for sixth season on the court
In the midst of last year’s grueling Iowa men’s basketball schedule, Connor McCaffery was convinced he wouldn’t return for a sixth year. “I was pretty sure at one point [last season] that I was not going to come back,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said at Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. “Last year wasn’t a comfortable year for me. I was hurt a good amount of the time, I couldn’t ever practice, there were days when I couldn’t bend over. My back was so bad, I had to have someone else tie my shoes for me.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin’s head coaching change, updates status of two players
While Illinois football’s defense ranks third in the nation in both total and run defense, Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. A major part of the Fighting Illini’s success against the run can be attributed to their defensive philosophies. This season, Illinois has been prone to stacking the box against run formations.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Addie VanderWeide displays disciplined demeanor
Sophomore outside hitter Addie VanderWeide is known for her calm and disciplined demeanor on the court. With nine newcomers added to Iowa’s 2022 squad by first-year head coach Jim Barnes, learning how to connect and communicate with one another on the court has posed challenges — but VanderWeide is someone her teammates can easily trust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball’s Josh Dix recovered from leg injury, full participant in practice
Just over eight months ago, Josh Dix’s basketball future was in question. On Jan. 21, with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter between Dix’s Lincoln High School and Le Mars, the three-star Iowa recruit landed awkwardly and went down. Dix had a broken tibia and...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan
The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer
An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
Daily Iowan
‘Hockeyland’ at FilmScene documents high school ice hockey culture of small-town Minnesota
The documentary sports film “Hockeyland” came to FilmScence at The Chauncey this week. Directed by University of Iowa alum Tommy Haines and co-produced by FilmScene director Andrew Sherburne, this film explores the lives of Minnesotan teenage hockey players as they take on the final championship of their high school careers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Iowan
Iowa Climate Statement recommends need for increased tree population to mitigate climate change
University of Iowa researchers from its Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research highlighted recent extreme storms and high temperatures that pose a deadly threat to trees across the state in the 2022 Iowa Climate Statement recommendations released Wednesday. The statement recommends the need for increased tree populations to mitigate...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million
A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Painted crosswalks hide pedestrians on campus
As University of Iowa students, you don’t have to be on campus long before hearing the classic joke about being run over by a Cambus and receiving free tuition in return. But with new art additions to campus crosswalks on T. Anne Cleary Walkway, this humorous introduction to campus culture might become a reality for some students.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District announces new volunteer initiative to support students
The Iowa City Community School District is bringing volunteers into schools to create positive influences for students. The Community Cares Crew is a new initiative that encourages Iowa City volunteers to support students by showing up in the mornings and at dismissal to welcome students into the building and to see them off home.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa Writers’ Workshop member Dean Young leaves legacy of enigmatic poetry, inspiration
Dean Young’s work was humorous, heartbreaking, and deeply influential in the field of contemporary poetry, and it continues to inspire people even after his death. Young was an award-winning poet, mentor, and close friend to many who he inspired with his decades of written work. A former Iowa Writers’ Workshop faculty member, his connection to the University of Iowa and surrounding literary community is unmeasurable. On Aug. 23, Young died at the age of 67 due to complications from COVID-19.
Daily Iowan
South Side District’s first Executive Director helps district reinvest about $104,000 annually
Iowa City’s South Side District’s first Executive Director Angie Jordan is set to begin her role this month. The South Side has been a self-supported municipal improvement district since 2022 after receiving approval from Iowa City’s City Council in January. Jordan is a local business owner of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
Daily Iowan
USG approves student fee hike to help finance Iowa Memorial Union renovations
The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution on Tuesday to increase the student fee from $200 to $240 per student over an academic year to advance renovations in the Iowa Memorial Union. After USG’s approval, the renovations and cost still require approval from the UI and...
Comments / 0