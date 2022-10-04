ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Drivers overcharged at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

NEW YORK -- Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in September will get their accounts corrected.Drivers were mistakenly charged the $3.92 truck toll at the Great Egg Harbor Toll instead of $1.96.It happened between Sept. 20-29.Drivers don't have to do anything to get the charges removed; the fix will happen automatically.Anyone who wants to check their account can do so through the NJ E-ZPass app or online at ezpassnj.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Thrillist

This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier

After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
HICKSVILLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
