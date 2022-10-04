Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Delays on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported along most of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash reported near Richmond Avenue likely is contributing to the backup that extends back to the interchange with the West Shore Expressway, according to Google Maps.
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
NYC speed camera revenue explodes. So much for ‘new chapter for traffic safety’ (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City officials say they want safer streets, particularly around schools. That’s why we’ve had the massive proliferation of speed cameras across the city over the last few years. It’s for the children. How many times have we heard that one?
DSNY: Battery eyed as possible cause for ‘small fire’ in Sanitation truck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in a Sanitation truck in New Brighton on Thursday morning. A lithium battery is being looked at as a potential cause of the fire, according to a spokeswoman the city Sanitation Department.
N.J. Gov. Murphy brings NYC congestion pricing concerns to President Biden
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fight over congestion pricing rages on, with the Garden State’s governor now bringing his concerns to the highest-ranking elected official in the country. On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters he has asked President Joe Biden to implore federal transportation officials to...
Drivers overcharged at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
NEW YORK -- Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in September will get their accounts corrected.Drivers were mistakenly charged the $3.92 truck toll at the Great Egg Harbor Toll instead of $1.96.It happened between Sept. 20-29.Drivers don't have to do anything to get the charges removed; the fix will happen automatically.Anyone who wants to check their account can do so through the NJ E-ZPass app or online at ezpassnj.com.
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Cops: Shots fired on Staten Island; search for suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police cars and personnel responded after shots were fired in Stapleton Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Warren Street, according to preliminary information provided to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island City Council district shifts into Brooklyn as new maps head to next step
CITY HALL — A Staten Island City Council district looks to be picking up part of southern Brooklyn after a redistricting commission voted to move their new maps on to the next step Thursday. Michael Schnall, the lone Staten Islander on the New York City Districting Commission, represented the...
Where can drivers find the cheapest gas on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Though national gas prices rose for the second straight week following three consecutive months of decline, Staten Islanders are continuing to see pumps prices drop across the borough. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.83, which is 7 cents...
Multi-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge sparks delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-car crash in the Brooklyn-bound, upper-level lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is causing delays this Sunday evening. The crash involved four vehicles, the MTA said in an alert at 6:55 p.m., and was blocking the left lane of the roadway. Authorities received a call...
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
NJ recently issued at least 121 noise violations - some related to boom parties impacting Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city of Elizabeth has recently issued 121 summons for violating the state’s noise ordinance, according to a report in NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister publication. And a good number of these violations are being attributed to “boom parties,” which Staten Islanders say are keeping...
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50
In the coming weeks, 300 MTA buses along nine routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.
Flooding at several Staten Island locations, with rain in forecast for most of day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters face wet, chilly and gusty weather which is causing flooding on Tuesday morning. Water is pooling on Richmond Terrace in St. George, Front Street in Tompkinsville and Bay Street in Clifton during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses’: Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
