Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Move over, Babe. Prince Albert is the new No. 2 on a big baseball list.

Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs.

The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols' 35th home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive pushed Pujols' total to 2,216 RBIs, surpassing Ruth on the all-time chart. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

“Passing Babe Ruth is a big deal,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after his team's 3-2 loss. “Seeing him hit a home run in that situation was fun to watch. You feel pretty good about where you’re at whenever he swings, and his home runs have been very meaningful.”

Pujols, who plans to retire after the season, has 24 home runs — his most since hitting 31 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. He is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

Pujols did not speak with reporters following the game. The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.

“It’s an amazing time to be around him and being around this team,” Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana said. “He keeps believing in his abilities. The most impressive thing is he homers, then he’s ready for the next one. He wants to keep going.”

