Airway Heights, WA

Airway Heights asks voters to renew its Transportation Benefit District

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The city of Airway Heights is asking voters to renew its Transportation Benefit District (TBD) to continue funding streets, sidewalks and future traffic projects.

“Safety is huge. Cars go too fast out here,” said Carol Cooper, who lives in Airway Heights.

Crossing one of the busiest roads is such a challenge for people in the area. Cooper says the road is too dangerous for parents with kids to cross.

“Trying to wheel little children between cars. They (drivers) didn’t stop for them. Probably, they didn’t notice them,” Cooper said.

This renewal would use a 0.3 percent sales tax to fund transportation projects. That’s three cents for a $10 purchase.

More than 70 percent of vehicles traveling along U.S. 2 stop in Airway Heights for food, fuel and to shop or attend events. As a result, most of the TBD funding comes from visitors to the city. So why the increase?

“We talked with community members and visitors in Airway Heights,” said Albert Tripp, City Manager at City of Airway Heights. “They identified different concerns about safety: Pedestrian safety or Traffic Safety.”

In 2013, voters approved a TBD which raised about $3.9 million in revenue and leveraged $10 million in grants to fund traffic congestion relief, street and road maintenance, and more.

Its helped fund reconstruction from U.S. 2 to Russell Street and streets on Sprague and Russell, along with pedestrian crossing on Ninth Avenue.

Here are a few projects the city would fund if the TBD is renewed:

  • Pedestrian safety projects along U.S. 2, North Hayford Road, South Hayford Road and 12 th Avenue
  • 12 th Avenue and Hayford Road traffic signal installation
  • South Hayford Street widening.
  • A multimodal corridor for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians on West Plains’ connections at the Sixth, 10 th, and 12 th avenues

If voters approve the TBD renewal, the city will raise approximately $935,000 a year.

“Good transportation infrastructure is critical to relieving traffic congestion and attracting businesses and visitors for shopping and dining, all of which generates revenue for city services residents want,” said Albert Tripp, city manager of Airway Heights.

The TBD renewal will be on the November 8, 2022, general election ballot.

READ: Neighbors worry about traffic safety in Airway Heights, City says updates are on the way

Comments / 1

Super guest
2d ago

Not only no, but hell no!!! With the money that they already received, these idiots built two round abouts and put up more cement barriers that do nothing but cause accidents. There have been multiple accidents for people turning into the Maverick and the left turn lane onto hiway 2 at the same place and time! They need to remove the round abouts and cement barriers. I can't even get into my bank without having to do a u-turn! Plus, the traffic is only going to get worse when all those apartments are done. We pay ENOUGH in taxes. In 3 years, my mortgage has gone up over $100 a month. All these governments want to do is take and take and then the citizens never see anything beneficial. Put in more lights to control the flow of traffic so people can at least leave their side streets and get onto the hiway!

Reply
3
Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods

The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Construction on downtown Spokane railroad overpass causing large traffic backups

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents should expect delays while crews begin emergency repairs downtown. BNSF Railway is fixing a railroad overpass after a vehicle ran into it last month. The construction is already causing large traffic backups and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

You can bank on it

COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Traffic Congestion#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance#Traffic Safety#Ni
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters in two Spokane County communities asked to approve taxing measures

(The Center Square) – Voters in two separate communities within Spokane County will weigh in Nov. 8 on taxing measures to pay for infrastructure improvements. Airway Heights residents are being asked to increase the amount paid on retail sales from two-tenths of 1% to three-tenths. The extra funds will be used to cover road safety projects to accommodate rapid population growth.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Auditor says only those certified by elections office can become official observers

Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they'd be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30. It's not clear exactly what that training consisted of, but what is known is there's only one way to become a certified elections observer, and that's through the Spokane County Elections Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
