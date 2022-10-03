ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn

Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
theadvocate.com

Inside the betting line, odds for Tennessee at LSU football game

Tennessee (-3) at LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN. Over/under: 65; Money line: Tennessee -140; LSU +118. LSU has become something of an analytics darling, with SP+, Sagarin and Massey all ranking the Tigers in the top 20 before they cracked the AP Top 25. That, and home-field advantage, explain why the No. 8 Volunteers weren't bigger favorites to begin with (the line opened at Tennessee -3½ and has been as low as -2½).
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball returns Alex Milazzo, other players from injury in time for fall scrimmages

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo missed the majority of last season with a knee injury after the mid-February Shriners Classic, but will return for this weekend's fall scrimmages. “I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”
theadvocate.com

Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race

It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle

Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
theadvocate.com

Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com

Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight

The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday

Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
