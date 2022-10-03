LSU catcher Alex Milazzo missed the majority of last season with a knee injury after the mid-February Shriners Classic, but will return for this weekend's fall scrimmages. “I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO