Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn
Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
Zachary QB Eli Holstein, a Bama commitment, plays Thursday night vs. Woodlawn
An injury was supposed to keep Zachary High quarterback Eli Holstein on the sideline for the Broncos' District 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn, a game that's televised by ESPNU at 7 p.m. Thursday. But the Alabama commitment started the game for Broncos. The game is being played at Woodlawn. Holstein injured...
Inside the betting line, odds for Tennessee at LSU football game
Tennessee (-3) at LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN. Over/under: 65; Money line: Tennessee -140; LSU +118. LSU has become something of an analytics darling, with SP+, Sagarin and Massey all ranking the Tigers in the top 20 before they cracked the AP Top 25. That, and home-field advantage, explain why the No. 8 Volunteers weren't bigger favorites to begin with (the line opened at Tennessee -3½ and has been as low as -2½).
Big game hunting? There is a lot to like about Zachary-Woodlawn, including ESPNU coverage
Few high school football teams play their district opener on national television. Thanks to the pregame hype, much is expected from those who do. Fourth-ranked Zachary (3-1) and Woodlawn (2-3) understand their District 4-5A game is where expectations and reality collide. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn in front of an ESPNU audience.
LSU baseball returns Alex Milazzo, other players from injury in time for fall scrimmages
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo missed the majority of last season with a knee injury after the mid-February Shriners Classic, but will return for this weekend's fall scrimmages. “I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”
West Feliciana thrives in win over St. Michael with 'complimentary football'
It was the brand of football West Feliciana has been waiting to unleash. The Saints scored on a kickoff return and fumble recovery in support of quarterback Joel Rogers’ three touchdown passes in a 44-30 District 6-4A victory Thursday over St. Michael at Olympia Stadium. “One of the things...
Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race
It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
David Armand will be honored with 23rd Louisiana Writer Award at annual book fest Oct. 29
Louisiana native David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library announced last week. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
'Among best places in the state': Local experts 'bullish' on Lafayette's economic promise
Lafayette Parish and Acadiana may be less than robust in growth, but it still outpaces most of Louisiana for jobs, workforce stability and housing, said a panel of local experts Tuesday. Potential growth abounds, too, but the specter of persistent or even growing inflation is a barrier to the boom.
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight
The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
UL student in 'stable' condition after shooting near campus, Lafayette police say
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was in stable condition late Thursday morning, following a shooting on the edge of campus. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette police spokesperson, said the student had surgery Wednesday night after he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The student was...
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
