Alabama State

WSB Radio

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian

An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
The Independent

Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
WKRG News 5

Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
Popculture

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, World's Oldest Dog, Dies at 22

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, who held the record for the world's oldest dog, died Monday. She was 22 and died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles died with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, by her side at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, the Guinness Book of World Records announced.
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

