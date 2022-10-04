Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
Rebuilding Southwest Florida Will ‘Take a Hell of a Long Time,’ Biden Says in Fort Myers
President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and...
flaglerlive.com
Florida Insurance Companies Are Failing Because of Fraud and Lawsuits, Not Hurricanes
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion.
Comments / 0