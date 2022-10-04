ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBctL_0iKk2fA100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting . The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street.

Police said Csar Lewis, 24, of Albany was shot in the torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

Laquan Fallen was arrested and charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The 23-year old is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

