Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg shows a sneak peak at its Addiction Treatment Center

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg City Officials hope a new addiction treatment center will help alleviate the pressure put on police officers and hospital workers who deal with those who struggle with addiction.

The new center will be a 28-unit Addiction Treatment Center with 6 crisis stabilization units.

“We’ll also be expanding our mobile service crisis services to be able to actually go with an officer to a home and to be more present in the community and available for services on the spot,” said Michael Ehling, Executive Administrator of the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

The closest thing the 4-States currently has to this facility is in Girard, Kansas.

The city manager of Pittsburg says this new center will save a great amount of time and money as officers do not need to transfer people to other communities.

