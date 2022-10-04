Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a little more than a month left in his campaign for reelection, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited East Texas for a roundtable discussion with area business leaders on Wednesday afternoon. Abbott hosted the discussion at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas along SH 31 East, just outside of Tyler.
What history says about youth voter turnout in Texas
When broken up by age groups, voters ages 18 through 24 represented the smallest share of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential election.
O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on trying to fix the border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been receiving ongoing national media attention over his strategy in dealing with the Texas/Mexico border. This has included sending migrants to northern states, including New York and Washington D.C, and spending over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money on Operation Lone Star.
Gov. Abbott announces new school security chief in wake of Uvalde shooting
TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that John P. Scott will be serving as the state's new chief of school safety and security. This position was created following the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create the position in order to have a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, and for the chief to serve as a resource to school districts and legislatures. The chief’s responsibilities will include making sure Texas schools are implementing safety measures passed by Legislature and that they are using best practices to prevent school shootings and other dangers.
Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Highlights from the Abbott, O’Rourke debate include immigration, gun control, abortion and teacher pay
Candidates Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke took part in the only gubernatorial debate for the Texas general election Sept. 30. The televised debate, which took place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, set the stage for the candidates to present their stances on issues like immigration, gun control and abortion rights.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Poll: Majority of likely Texas Hispanic voters support O’Rourke over Abbott
TEXAS, USA — Texas passed a major milestone in September 2022, when the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the Bureau’s American Community Survey, Hispanic Texans now make up 40.2% of the state’s population, while white Texans comprise 39.4%.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes East Texas stop
MARSHALL — Change was the key word Tuesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited students and staff on the Wiley College campus. “A lot of candidates like to get up here and tell you about what the other guy is doing wrong, but what I want to do is tell you what I’d like to change,” O’Rourke said.
Rep. Abel Herrero turns to attorney general for answers on 361 Grant program
Rep. Abel Herrero said his office has begun to get calls and texts asking about the legitimacy of 361 Grant program.
Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide
The death is the fifth suspected suicide by a National Guard member since Abbott ordered the massive troop deployment in September 2021.
Celebrities show support for Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor race
The last day to register to vote is on October 11.
Uvalde parents, supporters criticize state leaders for not calling special session on guns: ‘Don’t wait until it happens again’
Families of Robb Elementary School victims and survivors declared a “war against guns” and condemned the state’s top Republicans by name for protecting gun rights after yet another mass shooting. A group of parents, relatives and supporters spoke on Wednesday in Uvalde to address the relaxed gun...
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
Can Democrats win Texas elections? Here are the state of the races as elections near
Texas has not elected a Democratic candidate in 28 years, the longest drought of any state in the country.
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
