Texas State

Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a little more than a month left in his campaign for reelection, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited East Texas for a roundtable discussion with area business leaders on Wednesday afternoon. Abbott hosted the discussion at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas along SH 31 East, just outside of Tyler.
O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Gov. Abbott announces new school security chief in wake of Uvalde shooting

TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that John P. Scott will be serving as the state's new chief of school safety and security. This position was created following the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create the position in order to have a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, and for the chief to serve as a resource to school districts and legislatures. The chief’s responsibilities will include making sure Texas schools are implementing safety measures passed by Legislature and that they are using best practices to prevent school shootings and other dangers.
Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor

John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes East Texas stop

MARSHALL — Change was the key word Tuesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited students and staff on the Wiley College campus. “A lot of candidates like to get up here and tell you about what the other guy is doing wrong, but what I want to do is tell you what I’d like to change,” O’Rourke said.
MARSHALL, TX
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
