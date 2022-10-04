Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till .

During Monday’s episode of The View , Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role.

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show [ The View ], or you would know that was not a fat suit,” she explained, referencing health challenges she faced last year.

She continued, “I just want to let you know that it’s ok to not be a fan of a movie but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

After The View co-host Sunny Hostin noted that a reviewer should do their research prior to writing, Goldberg added, “We will hope that she just didn’t know, and now she’ll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor. If you’re not sure if that’s them in there, don’t make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you’re doing.”

Goldberg did not identify the writer of the review or publication.

Till , directed by Chinonye Chukwu, tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955. When speaking about the film, Goldberg noted to the audience to not be “concerned about the violence” because the film is “not violence.” “If you’re watching Jeffrey Dahmer [ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ] … you’ve seen much more violence that you’ll see in this,” she added. “It’s an important film for families because if you are a mother, this could be your child. 67 years ago this happened and we’re still in the midst of it.”

The New York Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Till on Saturday where Goldberg, who in addition to starring as Mamie Till’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother also executive produces the film, explained that it took more than a decade for the film to come to fruition. Till received a standing ovation from the festival audience, with star Danielle Deadwyler, already getting awards buzz for her portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley.