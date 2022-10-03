ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9DMD_0iKk17K300

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them.

Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, Garoppolo gets an opponent he's had success against since joining the 49ers. Though the Los Angeles Rams have posted dominant seasons under Sean McVay, Garoppolo and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seem to have McVay's number.

That changed last postseason, as the Rams finally took Garoppolo down when it mattered most. Will Los Angeles repeat that feat Monday? Or will Garoppolo prove last year's postseason loss was a fluke?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the biggest highlights, news, scores and injuries as the Rams take on the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Denver, NC
Local
California Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 5 Bust Candidates: CMC gets the worst matchup possible

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is NOT an endorsement to bench them in Week 5. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
WSOC Charlotte

Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.

For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham's head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham's closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy